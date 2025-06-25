Caitlin Clark Fans Shame Egregious Refs in Slumping Storm Performance

Caitlin Clark had a challenging outing against the Seattle Storm, drawing attention after enduring extra contact during a layup drive early in the game, with her defender escaping a foul call yet again.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Won't Lose Third Straight Game In Fever At Storm, Right?

A replay of her first-quarter drive showed Seattle Storm’s Ezi Magbegor wrapping an arm around Clark as she drove to the basket.

At halftime, Caitlin Clark had two points, five assists, three steals, and shot 1-of-8 from the field, including four missed three-pointers. The extra contact may have rattled C.C., who was playing without her usual flair.

Coming into Tuesday’s game, Clark averaged 19.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game over eight games.

Caitlin finished with six points, nine assists, two rebounds, and three assists against Seattle. The Fever handily beat the Storm, 94-86, but Clark’s shaky night stole the headlines.

The sharpshooter from three has been struggling, going 1-for-23 from three in her last three games.

Coming into the game, Clark and the officiating in her games had become a focal point in the WNBA, leading fans to question whether referees were intentionally overlooking fouls.

WNBA fans have criticized the inconsistent officiating surrounding Clark, especially after her recent game against the Connecticut Sun, where she endured additional contact, including an eye poke from long-time rival Jacy Sheldon and a shove from Sun teammate Marina Mabrey.

Clark’s supporters have accused the WNBA of failing to protect its star by allowing officials to miss or ignore clear fouls on the court.

One fan posted on X, "That started way back in college, the only way to stop her is to foul her non-stop. And it works."

Fans voiced frustration over the poor officiating toward Clark. "I’m so freaking sick of this, I don’t know if I can keep watching. Let the players play! Free Caitlin Clark!!!" one fan posted on X. "Like this every game," another said.

The Fever faced off-court drama when reports surfaced Tuesday that DeWanna Bonner demanded a trade out of Indy.

Indy more than managed without Bonner, also pushing past the subpar performance from Clark. Fever All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell and Aaliyah Boston combined for 57 points.

The star guard, for the first time in her career, had more turnovers (8) than points at that time, marking another rough day at the office.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela