Caitlin Clark, Indiana Won't Lose Third Straight Game In Fever At Storm, Right?

Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever (6-7) visit the Seattle Storm (9-5) Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. Since Clark is playing, I might actually watch the WNBA Tuesday, and, if so, I'm definitely betting on the game. This is the first Fever-Storm meeting this year, and Seattle won the season series 3-1 last year, but both covered two games. 

The Storm are just -3 favorites, which has to be a "Caitlin Clark Tax" since she's the Association's most popular player. For context, Seattle was -5 and -9 in two home games vs. Indiana last year, and -3.5 favorites vs. the reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty Sunday in an 89-79 victory. 

Also, Indy scores 14.4 fewer points per game (PPG) on the road (89.9-75.5 PPG) this year. The Fever are 1-4 against the spread (ATS) over the last five games and 2-4 ATS on the road this season. The Storm, on the other hand, are 4-3 ATS at home and 5-1 ATS in their last six games. 

Meanwhile, Clark is suffering through a "sophomore slump." She missed five games with an injury, her shooting percentages are down from everywhere on the floor, and her on/off net rating is slightly down from last season. Plus, Clark is less efficient on the road, where she averages 4.4 fewer PPG (21.0-17.6) in her career. 

Furthermore, Seattle has a better 3-point shooting rate with four players averaging 41+% from behind the arc, compared to Indiana, which has one lady (Lexie Hull) shooting better than 37.5% from deep. The Fever hit nearly three fewer 3-pointers per game on the road (9.7-7.0), too. 

Regardless, Seattle should win the battle for possessions. The Storm are second in offensive turnover rate (TOV%) and lead the WNBA in defensive TOV%, while Indy ranks sixth out of 13 WNBA teams in both. Finally, shooting comes and goes, but field-goal volume is predictive. 

Best Bet: Seattle Storm -3 (-115) via DraftKings, up to -4 

