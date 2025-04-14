Caitlin Clark, Fever Fans Probably Happy Team Traded First-Round Pick In WNBA Draft

The 2025 WNBA Draft takes place on Monday night, and the Indiana Fever do not have a selection in the first round. For those who may have missed it, the Fever made a trade in February that brought Sophie Cunningham to Indiana.

At least, that was the headline of the trade. But there was a subplot buried within the trade that got little attention. The trade itself actually featured four teams: the Fever, Phoenix Mercury, Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun. The Fever acquired Cunningham from the Mercury and, in the process, sent NaLyssa Smith to Dallas.

That's notable because Smith is in a relationship with DiJonai Carrington, who has not been shy about her feelings toward Indiana superstar Caitlin Clark. Carrington called out Clark and her fans several times throughout the season. She mocked Clark on the court and poked her in the eye during a game.

While the Fever would never publicly admit it, it's hard not to see them shipping Smith out of town because of her connection to Carrington. It's also not hard to imagine that if Carrington was so public about her criticism of Clark, and Smith never defended Clark, that Smith probably had some of her own negative feelings toward her former teammate.

Although the Fever don't have a first-round pick in Monday's WNBA Draft, fans of both Clark and the team are probably happy that it's because of a deal that sent Smith out of town. Plus, they added a veteran guard in Cunningham to help lighten the load for Clark in her second professional season.

Overall, it's hard to imagine a deal that benefits the Fever, their star player, and their franchise more than sending DiJonai Carrington's girlfriend to another team while bolstering their own backcourt. That's well-worth the price of the No. 8 overall pick.