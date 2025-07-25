I'm Going To Fenway Park Tonight But Getting Food Will Be A Nightmare. Here's Why

It's Friday night, and in the summer in New England, that means one thing should be at the top of your social calendar.

Going to Fenway Park to catch a Red Sox game.

Could you spend it grabbing dinner and a movie with a lady friend, or watching the sunset on the beach? Yes. But you could alternatively go watch the best sports team to ever exist play in the best sports stadium in America. And with the Dodgers coming to town, this is a no-brainer. The girlfriend will understand, and the beach will be there tomorrow.

So that’s exactly what I’m going to do. I’m going to whip out my Dustin Pedroia jersey, ball cap, and overpriced cargo shorts and get my butt in a seat by 7:10 p.m. tonight. I’ll probably grab a slice of stupidly expensive pizza and some peanuts too.

At least, that’s what would happen in a perfect world. But the food will have to come from somewhere else.

For this entire weekend's homestand, the concession workers at Fenway Park and MGM Music Hall are going on strike. Apparently, the parent company, Aramark, did not meet the union's demands, so the people who would normally serve fans hot dogs and overpriced pizza are choosing not to work.

So that’s unfortunate.

Aramark says it has contingency plans to make sure fans get food. But if I’m being honest, I don’t want to know what they are. I want to know I can walk up to a popcorn stand and know that good ol’ Sandy - who’s been there for 20 years - is gonna get me my darn popcorn, after I hand her $50.

Aramark better get its crap together and meet these people’s demands. New Englanders are pretty intense people to begin with, but you should see us on empty stomachs - it's not pretty.

We can easily turn a pristine Friday night at Fenway Park into a 35,000-person brawl if we don’t get our peanuts and cracker jacks.