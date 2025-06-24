Bobblehead Frenzy Around Ice Cube And Paul Skenes Shows Demand Of Collectible

It was just a few months ago when the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was essentially shut down as tens of thousands of Pirates fans lined up to get their complimentary Paul Skenes bobblehead.

However, rapper Ice Cube is here to say - "hold my microphone."

The Los Angeles Dodgers honored the iconic rapper and actor this past weekend by giving him his own bobblehead, and they're going for big bucks as the figurines continue to be a hot item.

Currently on eBay, the cheapest Ice Cube bobblehead is going for at least $100 while you can find the Paul Skenes bobblehead going for anywhere from $150 to $400.

$150 for a bobblehead that's not even autographed may seem pricey, but as someone who covers and follows the memorabilia marketplace for OutKick, bobbleheads have been surging in recent months. The Dodgers alone will have TWENTY-ONE different bobblehead giveaways this season, thanks in part to the high attendance numbers they consistently bring in.

ICE CUBE BOBBLEHEAD NIGHT SETS 2025 DODGERS ATTENDANCE RECORD

For Saturday's Ice Cube giveaway, the Dodgers set their 2025 single-game attendance record with an announced crowd of 54,154. Earlier this season, when the team had their Dave Roberts bobblehead giveaway, they drew 54,012 fans!

Over on the East Coast, the response was the same when the Pirates had their Paul Skenes bobblehead giveaway when over 37,000 fans came through. The promotion was supposed to only be for the first 20,000 fans, but due to the unprecedented and 3+ hour-long wait just to get into PNC Park, the organization announced that everyone in attendance would get one. The Pirates have since announced that they will have a Mac Miller bobblehead giveaway, in honor of the late, Pittsburgh-native rapper on July 19th.

Even Paige Spiranac had a bobblehead night from the Milwaukee Brewers!

Sorry Funko Pop! fans, but bobbleheads are the hot new thing these days, as you can be sure that team owners across the league are bobbling their heads in agreement when they see the attendance figures and revenue that they can bring in from them!