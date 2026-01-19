Texans’ Post-Loss Trip Turns Into Travel Hell After Falling To Patriots

It turns out that the Houston Texans' loss to the New England Patriots in Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup in Foxborough was just the beginning of a real-life nightmare.

The weather in New England consistently got worse throughout the Texans' 28-16 loss on Sunday, and the snowy, inclement weather has reportedly impacted the team's ability to make it back to Houston. And when we say impact, we mean impact.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Texans have dealt with numerous weather delays, and as of around 8 AM ET on Monday morning, the team's plane was still in the air.

The typical flight time from Boston to Houston is just under four hours, yet the Texans were still in flight more than 12 hours after the game against the Pats ended.

It's hard to imagine a more brutal scenario than being stuck on a plane for essentially half a day after your team's season just ended. For quarterback CJ Stroud, it gives him more than enough time to sit back and reflect on the four interceptions he threw in Houston's loss.

Sunday's weather in Foxborough made the contest a sloppy mess for the most part, with both teams combining for eight turnovers and under 500 total yards combined.

The Patriots will certainly look to toss that game into the trash and turn their attention to a Denver Broncos team, which will have to go into the AFC Championship Game without starting quarterback Bo Nix after he freakishly fractured his ankle against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

The Pats will play visitors to the Broncos on Sunday, and while temperatures will be low at kickoff, the current weather forecast doesn't show any precipitation.