Highest Form Of Flattery: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To More Dylan Raiola Comparisons

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola's collegiate career is off to a hot start with wins against the University of Texas at El Paso and a big one against the Colorado Buffaloes.

However, while the highly-touted true freshman's play has been impressive with 73.7 percent of his passing attempts being completed for 423 yards and 3 touchdowns through two games, I think we're all kind of stuck on the fact that he looks like he's competing in a Patrick Mahomes lookalike contest.

I mean, look at this:

Raiola has said that he isn't trying to imitate Mahomes, and we've got to take him at his word (although if he starts croaking like Kermit the Frog, it's going to raise my suspicions once again).

But the resemblance is kind of uncanny, especially given that the two have trained together.

Mahomes was asked about the resemblance and seemed to dig it, even mentioned that in his baseball playing days he used to emulate one of his heroes, Alex Rodriguez.

"It's cool, honestly," Mahomes said, per CBS Sports. "I was that guy, grew up watching players. I loved Alex Rodriguez, played shortstop and would try to make plays just like that. It helped me become the athlete that I am. It's just telling me that I'm getting a little old."

But again, Raiola said he's not doing this.

"I think a lot of people think I try to be just like him, but honestly, I grew up, I played baseball," he told the media last month. "I never liked football."

This continues to fascinate me because if Raiola isn't trying to emulate Mahomes — and there's nothing wrong with that — then the only other explanation is that the two are byproducts of some secret laboratory that is developing experimental broccoli-topped super athletes.

Alright, so that's not the only explanation, but it is certainly the most fun one.

It would make a good Black Mirror episode or something.