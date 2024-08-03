Dylan Raiola Says People Saying He Looks Like Patrick Mahomes Is Cool, Didn't Like Football As A Kid

People have compared Nebraska freshman quarterback and former five-star recruit Dylan Raiola to Patrick Mahomes, but many were stunned when he rolled into camp this week looking almost exactly like the Chiefs signal caller.

If you haven't seen the photo before, it's incredibly uncanny.

I'm not even kidding, the first time I saw that picture I thought it was Mahomes and it took me a good thirty seconds of staring at my phone to try to figure out why the hell he would be at Nebraska Cornhuskers training camp.

Well, because he wasn't. Dylan Raiola, on the other hand, was.

The 19-year-old — who announced his decision to head to Lincoln with a poem that he didn't write — was asked about the Mahomes comparisons.

"I think a lot of people think I try to be just like him, but honestly I grew up, I played baseball," Raiola said. "I never liked football."

Hey, whoa, whoa, hey… can you imagine not liking a sport for a significant part of your childhood but going on to be a five-star recruit? I can't. I can't even imagine that happening in a sport I loved my entire life.

While Raiola looks like Mahomes — he does need to work on the voice though — he said that he has always had his own style.

"As a kid I always wore glasses. I’ve had this haircut since sixth, seventh grade maybe and I didn’t really know about Mahomes then. I have my own little kick to it, so it’s not completely like him.

"But I guess if that’s what people want to say; I mean, that guy’s one of the best. So it’s cool."

Yeah, if you're lumped in with one of the best in the game for any reason, it's definitely cool.