Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola Trolls Shedeur Sanders And His Watch Stunt After Nebraska's Win Over Colorado

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola had himself a day against Colorado on Saturday and came fully prepared to celebrate the Cornhuskers' win in style.

Raiola went 23-for-30 through the air and managed to toss one touchdown in Nebraska's 28-10 win in Lincoln in what was just his second career start for the Cornhuskers. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders didn't have his best stuff completing just 60% of his passes and throwing a pick-six in the first quarter.

Raiola threw some salt in the fresh wound of Sanders and the Buffaloes by trolling the quarterback and his well-known watch celebration. The young signal-caller tossed on a watch of his own and posed for a photo that quickly went viral shortly after his team's win.

This was a no-brainer celebration from Raiola given the history between Sanders and the Cornhuskers.

Sanders was known for wearing iced-out jewelry during his time at Jackson State and carried that tradition into his first year at Colorado a season ago. He flexed his custom Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500 timepiece before taking on Nebraska in Week 2 last season. 

Sanders and the Buffaloes got the best of the Cornhuskers last season with Deion Sanders' son throwing for nearly 400 yards in their 36-14 win.

Sanders' watch celebration essentially took over the sports world last year with players in the NFL, NBA, and other sports holding up their wrists as if they had on a watch themselves. 

While Raiola's trolling of Sanders was a big-time move on Saturday night, it doesn't compare to Stanford players doing the Shedeur watch celebration after its monstrous come-back win over Colorado last season despite trailing 29-0 in the contest at halftime.

Shedeur Sanders has an extremely bright future ahead as a likely first-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but until then it could be a real struggle down the stretch for Colorado without a ‘guaranteed’ win jumping out on the remaining schedule.

