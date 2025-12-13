A High School Football Team Was One Kneel-Down From A State Title, And You'll Never Guess What Happened Next

Well, I've officially seen it all.

I think it's time to call it … I've officially seen it all in the high school football world.

I covered the sport for years. Before that, I played it. I still occasionally write about it here at OutKick. I've been around the block a few times when it comes to high school football. In fact, my old team is playing in the state title game down here in Florida later today.

So, yeah – I thought I'd seen it all. Until this morning, when I woke up to maybe the most insane sequence I'd ever seen in my life.

It ain't over till it's over, boys and girls:

But wait, there's more!

Amazing. Just amazing. So, here's the story, best I can gather …

Shaw thought they had the game on ice after the first kneel down because St. Charles only had two timeouts left. Easy, right?

Except, some kid threw his helmet in celebration after the first kneel down, and got a flag. Unsportsmanlike. 15 yards. Clock stops. St. Charles gets their timeout back, too.

The Shaw coaches, from what it appeared, didn't know St. Charles was given their timeout back, so they just keeled the ball on the next two plays. Not great!

They end up punting, it goes awry as these things do in high school football, and St. Charles ends up kicking a 45-yarder to win the whole damn thing.

BUT, here's the KICKER (pun obviously intended) … the young buck who made the game-winning kick actually MISSED the extra point the drive earlier that would've tied the game!

I mean, how can you not be romantic about football? Especially high school football. It's the best. It's the Wild Wild West.

Friday night lights as a kid were the absolute best times. Some of my best high school memories came under those lights, both as a fan and a player.

Not sure if this moment in particular will be remembered fondly by the poor soul on Shaw who celebrated early, but as is life. You live and learn.

Rules are rules. Blame the refs all you want – and plenty of people are PISSED today – but rules are rules.

What a way to end a season. What a way to lose a title.

What a way to win one, too.