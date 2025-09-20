Pittsburgh-Area High School Player Slaps Helmetless Opponent After Facemask Takedown | WATCH

We've got an ugly moment on a high school football field in the Pittsburgh area, and it was all caught on video.

It's not unusual for an athlete to snap in the heat of competition. I mean, I’ve even let a horrific name slip during a cornhole tournament at a family picnic. But what you don’t often see is a player completely losing his mind … and then going back for seconds.

Under the lights on Friday, the Baldwin High School Highlanders took on the Elizabeth Forward Warriors in some Western Pennsylvania high school football action when things went completely off the rails.

It's been a tough year for the Highlanders, as they entered Friday night's game winless, per MaxPreps, and left the same way after getting shut out by the Warriors, 57-0.

So, I'm going to go out on a limb and say that this factored into the frustrations shown by a player identified as Baldwin's Anthony Petro.

With the Highlanders pinned deep in their own territory, Petro got tied up with the Elizabeth Forward DB, and did not like it one bit. He grabbed the defender's facemask and threw him to the ground, popping off the player's brain bucket in the process.

Now, that's bad, but what's worse is returning to the scene of the crime to deliver an open-handed slap to the helmetless player's head.

That's, unfortunately, what happened.

Uh… that's not cool. No post-game Primanti sandwich for him (though maybe that was his motivation; people will go to great lengths to avoid having to choke down one of those soggy sammiches).

Safe to assume that that was the end of that young man's night, and it's probably even safer to assume he'll get a bit of well-deserved supplemental discipline.

Here’s hoping the Elizabeth Forward player — who, from all appearances, did absolutely nothing wrong — is okay after that brutal face-mask and head-slap combo.