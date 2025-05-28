Helpless Female Athlete Stands No Chance Against Transgender Player Built Like A Semi-Truck

The thing that never happens is happening … again! Weird how it just keeps happening. The Dems tell me all the time we're just making it up! Odd.

Anyway, video has emerged of a transgender netballer flattening an actual female player during a game in Australia last week. Netball, for those who are confused as I was, is basically just 7-on-7 basketball, but the hoop has no backboard, which would be an absolute killer for Angel Reese.

Wait! This isn't about Angel. Sorry. My bad. Moving on …

Anyway, apparently this female netball showdown featured a team called Melton Centrals, which has not one, but TWO transgender players on the team. One of those fellas goes by the name Manawa Aranui, who previously played elite men's netball.

Naturally, he's now a she, and she is now elbowing the shit out of actual females on the court.

What a UNIT:

It happened again. Weird!

Holy cow! What an ATHLETE. This cat is built like a pulling guard straight out of the 1980s. He's a semi-truck out there playing against a bunch of Honda Civics. This poor chick looks like she literally just runs into a brick wall.

She stood no chance. None. That's a solid – and I'm being nice here – 200-pound difference. At least. This guy's legs are the size of her entire body. He's a unit, which makes sense given he used to play for elite men's teams.

But that was then, and this is NOW. And now, the world has gone insane. Again, I know the left tells us every day that we're being dramatic about this stuff and "IT NEVER HAPPENS," but I'm just having a tough time agreeing with that given that we write about it a billion times a week.

And now, we have video! God, I wish Around the Horn had lasted just one more week. I'd love to see them tackle this one. Don't forget, this is how that insufferable show went out:

Sure, they can play sports. We don't CARE about that. Never have. Never will. I agree 100%. But, they don't deserve to beat the piss out of 90-pound female athletes in the paint. Feel like that's a pretty big distinction to make, right?

Anyway, Kate Fagan – whoever the hell that is – won't get to respond, because Around the Horn mercifully ended last Friday. Sad.

Oh well. The thing that never happens has happened again. This time, in disgusting Australia, which I'm pretty sure is still locked down because of COVID.

Carry on.