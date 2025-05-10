The Heaviest Player In NFL History Sends Shockwaves Through The League In Practice Debut

For those of you still searching for a team heading into the 2025 NFL season, you can rest easy tonight.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the franchise for YOU.

And it's all because of rookie Desmond Watson, who hit the practice field yesterday for the first time, officially becoming the heaviest player in league history to grace our presence.

That's right. Heaviest in league HISTORY. This guy is an absolute UNIT. A tank. A semi-truck with some of the quickest feet you'll ever see.

For those wondering, Desmond clocks in at a light 437 pounds. Previous record-holders clocked in at just over 400, including Bears legend William "The Refrigerator" Perry.

But that fridge ain't NOTHING compared to Desmond here. Grab you a jersey STAT, because I have a feeling these bad boys are about to sell like hot cakes after Desmond here introduced himself to the world on Friday.

Take a look, and fall in love:

Desmond Watson is about to murder some people

What an absolute specimen. I can't get enough of this dude. I'm a Florida fan, so obviously I watched Desmond last season, but still … seeing him on an NFL field hits differently.

How in the hell is anyone running on the Bucs this year? That's a serious question, because don't forget who is gonna be lining up next to this freight train …

Vita Damn Vea, who weighs in at a measly 347 pounds. Some quick math tells me that those two Tonka trucks give you nearly 800 pounds of BEEF up front.

Good luck to any poor sap who tries to run through that wall. They'd be crushed to dust. There would be multiple murders every Sunday.

I can't wait to watch the Bucs this year. Baker Mayfield is already electric to begin with, and now we get Desmond Watson eating running backs for lunch on the other side? My God.

Game over for the rest of the league. The NFL's heaviest player is here to stay, and he's looking HUNGRY.

Let's eat.