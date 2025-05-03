Battle Of The Bulge: Buccaneers' 460-Pound Rookie Defender Can't Wait To Sack Lamar Jackson

Can a 460-pound nose tackle bring down some of the most mobile quarterbacks in the NFL? If Desmond Watson has his way, we will find out soon.

Known as the "Tush Push Terminator," Watson signed a prove-it free agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after not being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft . He played all four years with the Florida Gators and was one of the most stunning physical specimens in the nation. At Florida’s Pro Day in March , he weighed a mind-boggling 464 pounds and stood 6 feet, 6 inches tall.

Nobody's going to want to get on that guy’s crap list. Unsurprisingly, he is the heaviest player in NFL history . At Florida, he had 63 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in 51 games.

With an NFL contract in hand, Watson is setting goals for what he wants to accomplish on Sundays. The first item on his checklist? Shed weight.

"I feel like I have a lot of weight to lose and still be big, if that makes sense," Watson told TMZ Sports.

Yeah, it makes perfect sense. The dude could lose 60 pounds and still weigh more than 400. Unreal.

Watson said he wants to sack Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray – two of the most mobile quarterbacks in the league – if and when he breaks camp with the Bucs. Because of his modest contract numbers ($20,000 bonus, $50k guaranteed), Watson's goal might have to be put on hold for some time while he works on his game (and weight) on a practice squad.

But it's good to have aspirations. And if he can stay healthy, the sky's the limit for a guy who already defies expectations.