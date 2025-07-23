Hard-Working Americans Terrified Of Potential ESPN, NFL RedZone & Stephen A. Smith Reality

There is nothing more sacred in this country than Sunday afternoons with the NFL RedZone channel, and Scott Hanson. Nothing.

We're so divided right now, and have been for quite some time. It's really something if you think about it. It's sad. Where did it all go so wrong?

We just hate each other on 99.99% of issues. There's no real conversation anymore. Just yelling, screaming, and insulting. Republicans vs. Democrats. Red vs. Blue. Libs vs. sane people.

Very divided.

Unless it's between the hours of 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sundays in the fall. That's when we really thrive as a country. It's the most wonderful time of the year. We could be on the brink of societal collapse – and we often are. But when the clock strikes 1 p.m. on a Sunday in the fall, we're all in lockstep.

And that's because of the NFL RedZone channel. Nothing brings us together quite like Scott in an Octobox. Again, it's sacred.

But … it may be gearing up for a jarring – and I mean JARRING – change:

This ESPN/NFL deal should terrify you

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! My God. Please, don't do it, Roger. We're begging you. For the love of God, keep ESPN's slimy, grimy, woke hands off of the RedZone channel. Please.

So, this has been the rumor for a while now – ESPN and the NFL coming together for what I assume will be an insane TV deal. I'd imagine it will include numbers and figures that'll make the WNBA girls faint.

And that's fine. Whatever. ESPN already has a ton of NFL content, so I'm not sure what will change. Except the RedZone channel. We simply cannot have ESPN anywhere near the RedZone channel.

Could you imagine them trying to insert Stephen A. Smith into our precious few hours with Scott Hanson? It would be chaos. NFL fans would make Jan. 6 look like a TEA PARTY if that happened.

And don't you think for one second it won't. ESPN injects Stephen A. into EVERYTHING. For the next six months, First Take will be all about the Dallas Cowboys. That's it. Trust me.

From The Athletic:

What could be in the deal is the Red Zone Channel, NFL Network, seven regular-season games that appear on NFL Network, enhanced betting and fantasy league possibilities. There may be more.

Red Zone is the Sunday afternoon show that takes viewers inside all the stadiums when teams are threatening to score.

This could be a boon for ESPN’s app, as well as in its future negotiations with cable and operators for its slew of networks.

It could upsell Red Zone in the app, as well as demand more from operators (like YouTube TV, Fubo or cable systems) to continue to offer the service on its platform every Sunday in the fall.

Don't like that … at all. Not one bit. Sounds like RedZone, at the very least, is about to become more expensive. Maybe not this year, but certainly next, assuming this deal goes through.

That's probably BEST case scenario, too. If they make RedZone more expensive, I'll still buy it. Have to. I'm an NFL psychopath, much like the rest of America. We can say we won't buy it, but we will.

I can stomach that.

But start injecting Stephen A., or Mina Kimes, or freaking Ryan Clark into our Sunday's with Scott?

It'll be anarchy.