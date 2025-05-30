Scott Hanson Confirms He's Returning To Host NFL RedZone This Season

Arguably, the biggest contract saga in the NFL has finally come to an end, and believe it or not, it doesn't even involve someone who ever sets foot on a football field.

Nope, we're talking about a guy who shows up every Sunday and leads us all through seven hours of commercial-free football.

I am talking, of course, about the great Scott Hanson.

Hanson has been the maestro of NFL RedZone since it launched in 2009, but his future with it was kind of up in the air, especially after he branched out to Gold Zone for NBC Sports during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, something he will do once again for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina.

However, Hanson put an end to the speculation when he posted on X that the first weekend of NFL RedZone was just 100 days away, and that he would be in the studio for it.

This is big for fans of whip-around coverage, and I count myself as one.

Not too long ago, my fiancée and I moved into a new place and therefore had to pick out a new cable and internet package. One sticking point was whether to pony up a couple of extra bucks every month for the sports package.

There were some intense negotiations over this (I even had to break out the old, "technically, I need it for my job" argument), but the one thing I was not willing to budge on was RedZone. It's a must, partially because — and get ready to roll your eyes so hard at this first-world problem you get a migraine — we have smart TVs with remotes that don't have numbers on them, so I prefer to let Scott Hanson and company do the channel surfing for me.

So, congrats to Scott Hanson on re-upping (and to me for winning the NFL RedZone negotiations at home). I know I'll be tuning in every Sunday this fall.