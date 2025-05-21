Scott Hanson Is Returning To 'Gold Zone' Duty For 2026 Winter Games

"Gold Zone" was a hit with fans when it debuted for the Paris Olympics

I don't know about you, but one of my favorite things about the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris was NBC Sports' "Gold Zone," and not only will that be coming back for the 2026 Games in Milan and Cortina, but the King of Whip-Around Coverage himself, Scott Hanson, is also returning.

"I’m thrilled to be back hosting Gold Zone on Peacock for the Winter Olympics in February!" said Hanson. "‘The Witching Hour’ will once again be ‘The Golden Hour’ as we show you the best moments from every sport as they happen. It’s the biggest Winter Olympics ever -- nearly 3,000 athletes, 116 events, and one place to see it all: Gold Zone!"

It was pretty awesome to be watching a women's rugby match, then all of a sudden they'd whisk you away to watch that dude with glasses from Turkey nonchalantly shoot an air pistol.

I especially like it since NBC puts events on all kinds of ridiculous channels plus Peacock, making it a chore to track things down.

This drives me nuts because, not to brag, but we only have smart TVs, none of which have remotes with numbers. Which sounds completely insane, but it's the truth. That makes changing channels an absolute chore. So, when I realize I have to start scrolling through channels because I want to watch the skeleton prelims but they're buried away on the SyFy Network it's a painful journey for my right thumb. My clickin' thumb.

And so that's why I let Cap'n Scott Hanson lead the charge and do the channel surfing for me.

I'm a big fan of whip-around coverage of anything. If there was whip-around coverage of paint drying, I'd watch it.

"…and we move to the quadruple box because it looks like the burgundy accent wall in this dining room is almost dry enough to touch!"