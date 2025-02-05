Gracie Hunt Talks About Harrison Butker's Boldness In Faith Rubbing Off On Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' Teammates

Kickers are often among the most-forgotten players on a football roster at every level, despite oftentimes being the difference between wins and losses when the clock hits zeros. Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker doesn't fit inside that forgotten box, not only because of his three Super Bowl rings or the fact that he led the NFL in scoring in 2019, but how he carries himself with his faith at the forefront.

Butker made headlines last summer when he delivered a largely faith-focused commencement speech at Benedictine College. His speech featured highlights of conservative values with mentions of being a Catholic. The speech rubbed many both inside and outside the sports world the wrong way, but throughout the endless attempts by others trying to cancel him, Butker has gone about his business: making field goals and not apologizing for his beliefs, and rightly so.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Clark Hunt, chairman and CEO of the Chiefs, has seen how Butker carries himself on and off the field. She recently joined Riley Gaines on her ‘Gaines For Girls’ podcast and expressed gratitude to Butker and his family. She also explained that he's had a tremendous impact on the Kansas City locker room, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"Harrison is an amazing guy, and the most kind, genuine person. He is an awesome family man, they're so sweet and precious," Hunt told Gaines. "I think what's been really cool to see this year especially, is that it's such a sense of iron sharpening iron. Harrison and his boldness in his faith encourages other guys to be bold in their faith."

"You've seen Patrick be so bold in his faith and thanking God right off the bat when we won the AFC Championship. Boldness empowers boldness, and it's just so refreshing to see, and I think he's such a light to everybody around him."

Speaking ahead of this Sunday's Super Bowl LIX matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes has already begun talking about how he's leaning on his faith this week, just as he's been fully invested in it for the many weeks prior.