Patrick Mahomes Credits Jesus Christ As His Example For How He Wants To Live His Life

NEW ORLEANS – One curiosity lingers about Patrick Mahomes. It follows him as if it was his shadow and other people wish they could understand it:

How does he stay above the fray? How does he manage all that apparent peace and calm and success while seemingly avoiding all the trouble?

Amid Attention And Noise There's Peace

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is always at the epicenter of attention. The din of his tumultuous surroundings is the soundtrack of his professional life. This also applies to the parts of his personal life that leak into the public.

And regardless of what we learn or what we see around Mahomes, this guy lives as if in a hermetically sealed safe zone – seemingly untouched by controversy, danger, or usually even failure.

Mahomes somehow manages this even when those close to him become intimate with controversy.

So how does Mahomes do it?

Where does this great quarterback find that well-defined pocket, if you will, to stay clean?

Mahomes would suggest it has to do with his faith in Jesus Christ.

"He's my Lord and Savior," Mahomes said Tuesday. "It's someone that I look up to every single day to decide what I want to do with my life and how I want to live my life. And so Jesus is everything to me at the end of the day."

Scripture Patrick Mahomes ‘Leans’ On

Mahomes says he "leans" on Acts 20: 7-12. It reads:

"7 Now on the first day of the week, when the disciples came together to break bread, Paul, ready to depart the next day, spoke to them and continued his message until midnight. 8 There were many lamps in the upper room where they were gathered together. 9 And in a window sat a certain young man named Eutychus, who was sinking into a deep sleep. He was overcome by sleep; and as Paul continued speaking, he fell down from the third story and was taken up dead. 10 But Paul went down, fell on him, and embracing him said, "Do not trouble yourselves, for his life is in him." 11 Now when he had come up, had broken bread and eaten, and talked a long while, even till daybreak, he departed. 12 And they brought the young man in alive, and they were not a little comforted."

"It's about a boy named Eutychus and his faith, listening to a sermon, and falling and dying and coming back to life," Mahomes said. "It spoke to me in that moment of how I need to live my life and how I need to be fully invested in God."

Perhaps Mahomes believes investing in God brings protection. And success. So his investment is complete in that, among the reasons he plays, family and the love of the game are secondary to him.

While God is first.

Mahomes Makes Full Investment In God

"One hundred percent," Mahomes said. "I try to give all glory to God. Him giving me this platform to showcase my skills and play the game that I love, and so that's always at the top of the list.

"Then there's family and then just the love of the game. My family does so much for me, and they've put me in a position to succeed and my wife does so much so that I can go out there and enjoy this game. So, I always play to give them the memories that I had growing up.

"And then there's the love of the game. I've always loved sports for what they do for not only you having fun, but the world and how you can bring people together for one one common goal.

"Those are the things I go out there and play for."

Mahomes has played 132 games in eight NFL seasons to a high degree of unimpeachable success. His team has a 106-26 record (.803 win percentage), including 17-3 in the playoffs, in the games he's started.

He's trying to win his fourth Super Bowl on Sunday and an unprecedented third in a row.

He is the NFL's best player and biggest star of this time.

Mahomes Clear Of Family Controversies

And amid all of that there are no obvious chinks or flaws in the armor.

He hasn't deflated footballs like his role model Tom Brady. He has stayed clear of the legal issues that have befallen his father Patrick Sr. And his brother, Jackson Mahomes.

He has avoided the controversies his wife Brittany has endured.

About the worst side of Mahomes we've seen was when he totally lost it during a game against the Buffalo Bills in December of 2023 when a call went against his team.

Mahomes apologized the next day for an expletive-filled outburst.

(Hey, the guy is saved, not perfect).

So let that marinate.

Because when one emotional moment is the biggest failing by someone who has been constantly in the spotlight for nearly a decade, well, that's kind of miraculous.

It's as if God is involved.