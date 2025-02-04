Harrison Butker Says He Has 'Nothing To Apologize For' When Asked About Faith-Based Speech Ahead Of Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker last May delivered a commencement speech that some, mostly the anti-conservative crowd, found offensive and controversial. Despite the highly discussed moment coming nearly a full year ago, some in the media still aren't over it, which led him to be asked about the speech ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl.

Butker's commencement speech at Benedictine College featured digs at Pride Month and President Joe Biden, among other hot-button topics, and lifted women as wives, mothers, and "homemakers." It was his message about women that seemed to anger the masses the most.

"I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you," Butker said. "Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

"I'm beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all. Homemaker," he continued

Butker was bastardized by left-wing media throughout the offseason for his speech and condemned by the league itself because of the "views" he expressed.

When asked about the speech during Super Bowl LIX's opening night in New Orleans on Monday, the three-time Super Bowl champ made it clear that he wouldn't apologize for his speech.

"It opened up a lot of good conversations and a lot of guys had different opinions about it, but we all love each other in that locker room, and we all know who we are, and I think all the guys understood where I was coming from," he said, via Chat Sports . "I know they respect me and respect what I have to say. I got nothing to apologize for."

Later in the night, Butker was also reportedly asked "What do you think about the gays?" before an NFL official waved off the question.

Butker hit the go-ahead field goal in the AFC Championship game to punch the Chiefs' ticket to this Sunday's Super Bowl and was 4-for-4 on field goals during Kansas City's Super Bowl win a year ago against the San Francisco 49ers.