Data Suggests Jaxson Dart Could Be Better Than Patrick Mahomes & Lamar Jackson

Could Jaxson Dart be the New York Giants' starting quarterback sometime this season?

That's what some Giants fans are saying, especially after the Ole Miss rookie became the first quarterback to ever achieve a perfect 100 on the Star-Predictor Score (SPS) test, coming in higher than Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. The SPS is a prospect scouting tool that uses 15 distinct metrics to try and predict the player's success when entering the league.

Although the SPS was originally built for fantasy football, its accuracy for determining star quarterbacks has been spot-on since its inception in 2003.

All one has to do is take a look at the Top-10 rookie quarterback rankings to see just how accurate the SPS has been:

1. Jaxson Dart

2. Lamar Jackson

3. Jalen Hurts

4. Ben Roethlisberger

5. Patrick Mahomes

6. Deshaun Watson

7. Cam Newton

8. Kyler Murray

9. Josh Allen

10. Drew Brees

Not too shabby, especially for a New York Giants franchise and fanbase that is desperate for anything positive after their recent Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones debacles and a 3-14 finish to last season.

GIANTS CHOSE JAXSON DART 25TH OVERALL

It's not just fantasy football algorithms that are giving Jaxson Dart high praise.

Various members of the Giants media have been praising Jaxson for his performance during last week's Giants rookie camp. USA Today's Art Stapleton wrote that there was "a lot to like from Dart so far," while NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms believes that Jaxson could very well be the team's starter come Week 1.

"I don’t expect the Giants to be a super team here," Simms said during a recent appearance on Up & Adams. I’m not picking the Giants to go to the playoffs. The amount of money they’re paying Russell Wilson does not guarantee him the starting quarterback job. Those are things I look at to go, if Jaxson Dart is phenomenal through training camp and OTAs and has a really good preseason. And Russell Wilson is just eh, just OK and doesn’t look all that sharp, I don’t think they’ll be scared to start Jaxson Dart here."

The Giants currently have four quarterbacks on their roster for next season: Dart, Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito.

One thing that Jaxson has that the others don't?

A perfect SPS score.