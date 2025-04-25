Giants' Flagship Station Host Gregg Giannotti Furious Over Dart Signing

Not all New York Giants fans were happy with the team drafting quarterback Jaxson Dart during the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft, including one of the morning show hosts from the team's flagship station!

On Friday, Gregg Giannotti of The Boomer Esiason Show on WFAN and the CBS Sports Network went off… and I mean OFF on Dart, with the longtime morning show cohost even calling him a "pudgy, Utah clapper," while also saying that Giants fans are obsessed with "sucking [Dart] off."

NOT ALL GIANTS FANS WANT JAXSON DART

Giannottti had been going off on Dart throughout the morning, after the Giants traded a number of future picks with the Houston Texans to take the Ole Miss quarterback with the 25th pick. The Giants got their quarterback of the future, but the WFAN morning show radio personality said there was a reason that Dart fell to 25th in an already weak quarterback class.

"Seriously. You’re a Giants fan so you’re gonna suck off every one of their picks," Giannotti lashed out at a caller. "He’s from Ole Miss, like Eli!’ You’re probably one of those sickos who sat there and defended Daniel Jones for six freaking years. Get over it!"

What really set the WFAN host off was when the caller asked "how many games" he had seen Dart play while in Ole Miss. Let's just say the caller immediately regretted that, sending Double G into the stratosphere. "How many Ole Miss games did Jon Gruden watch for Jaxson Dart?" Giannotti responded. "And I'll tell you right now he thinks he stinks!" before then calling him pudgy again.

The drastic emotional difference between the WFAN host and some of the callers clearly shows that the Giants franchise and their fans are volatile and on edge. One can't really blame them, however, as the G-Men's fanbase has had a rough couple of years, including seeing their once-prized running back Saquon Barkley leave the team (practically being forced out by the way) only to then become the best running back in the league AND win a Super Bowl last year with the Philadelphia Eagles. Not to mention extending Daniel Jones only to then release him halfway through the season.

Fortunately for Dart, he won't be taking too many darts, or should I say hits, from the New York media for long, as the team signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason. But if Dart does eventually get some playing time, he just got a taste of how the New York sports media can be when one doesn't perform.

Welcome to New York, as they say!

