Saquon Barkley Hard Knocks Episode Earns Emmy Nod For Pathetic Giants

New York Giants fans will never be able to forgive the colossal failure that their General Manager Joe Schoen brought upon the team by not re-signing Saquon Barkley last offseason.

But it's one thing to lose out on one of, if not the most dominant running backs last year who would eventually become a Super Bowl Champion with the Eagles. What makes things even tougher for the G-Men and their frustrated fanbase is that the whole breakdown between New York and Barkley was FILMED and shown for all to see on HBO Max's Hard Knocks special.

And now that docuseries has been nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary Series at the expense of the Giants' humiliation and incompetence because, of course, it has!

THE GIANTS LET SAQUON WALK AND THE REST IS HISTORY

HBO Max's "Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants" was chosen as one of five documentaries that have been nominated for the upcoming Sports Emmys.

The series gave a behind-the-scenes look into the organization as they were gearing up for their 100th season as camera crews followed Schoen, Giants owner John Mara, the coaching staff and more as they dealt with the NFL draft, minicamps and, of course, trying to figure out what they were going to do with Saquon.

All one has to do is watch this scene below to understand the utter incompetence of Schoen - even smirking when Giants owner John Mara tells him that he "will have a hard time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia… I've been around enough players… he's the most popular player we have by far," the owner told Schoen.

"I'll make a couple calls, I don't even know [where Saquon's going to go]", Schoen told Mara, who at one point even put his hand to his face in a "You have got to be kidding me" moment.

Forget waiting till May 20 for the Sports Emmys Awards - just give Hard Knocks the trophy right now. Writers and directors spend their entire lives trying to create as much drama and intrigue as the Giants were able to create themselves. The only thing is, of course, there was nothing fake about Saquon rushing for 2,005 yards and 15 touchdowns as he easily was selected to his third Pro Bowl.

HARD KNOCKS WILL FACE CAITLIN CLARK, FORMULA 1 DOCS

The Hard Knocks Giants series will be up against the following documentaries. And as much as I'm a big fan of Caitlin Clark, let's be honest - she's won plenty already in her life and will continue to do so. ESPN+ covering her story on "Full Court Press" came nowhere close to delivering the laugh out loud, can't make it up moments that were showcased by the Giants organization during last year's show.

Oh, and let's not forget they spent $81 million on Daniel Jones, who they would end up releasing halfway through the season and now plays for the Indianapolis Colts.

That's Gold, Jerry! Gold!

Outstanding Documentary Series – Serialized

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Netflix [Box to Box Films]

Full Court Press

ABC | ESPN+ [Omaha Productions, ESPN, Words + Pictures]

Hard Knocks

Offseason with the New York Giants

HBO | Max [Skydance Sports, NFL Films]

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend

Apple TV+ [SMUGGLER Entertainment, Pegsa Group, Apple]

The Money Game

Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios, Campfire Studios, Axios Entertainment, Jersey Legends Productions]