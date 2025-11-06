Georgia Tech's Brent Key Gives Unreal Answer When Asked About Open Coaching Jobs

As the 2025 coaching carousel continues to spin with reckless abandon, more and more coaches are seeing their names pop up among both amateur (read: social media) and professional search committees.

While some have either politely recused themselves or signed extensions that have effectively removed them from speculation altogether, others have remained noticeably coy, in order to presumably maximize their value to whoever is signing their next contract (what's up, Lane Kiffin).

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key took an interesting approach to dispelling any rumors that he would be leaving the friendly confines of Atlanta any time soon, with what is quite possibly the most badass quote ever uttered at a reporter asking about coaching vacancies.

That goes so unbelievably hard.

For context, Key is an alumnus of Georgia Tech, having played guard for the Yellow Jackets from 1997-2000, so his loyalty to the program is both apparent and a breath of fresh air.

He's a hell of a football coach, someone I would admittedly love to see in a Florida Gators polo, should some of our first tier options fall through, but seeing him come right out and squash any rumors of leaving with such a sick quote is a move I have to tip my cap to.

Some fans decided to have a little fun with this quote, though, speculating that Key may be heading to Arkansas on the count of having red blood.

Regardless of the fun X is having with this, it still must feel awesome to be a Tech fan and have this guy in your corner.

Conversely, as I alluded to above, I would be pissed at a guy like Lane Kiffin if I were an Ole Miss fan.

The way he constantly plays with their emotions and plays this "will he, won't he" game seemingly every year about whether he's staying or not has to get old after a while, regardless of how much he has raised the profile of the school.

With that being said, if Kiffin ends up in Gainesville, I reserve the right to retract everything I just said.

Join us for more drama next time on "As The Coaching Carousel Turns."