Jaxson Dart's Dad Shares Message Lane Kiffin Sent Him About Giants Coaching Rumors

A Jaxson Dart - Lane Kiffin reunion on the sideline at MetLife Stadium sure would be something, but the chances of it happening seem to be exactly zero.

With the New York Giants sitting at 2-7 on the season, Brian Daboll is firmly back on the coaching hot seat, which has led to coaching rumors galore. Following the Giants' loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Boomer Esiason, the former NFL MVP and now New York sports radio host, tossed out the idea of the Giants gauging Kiffin's potential interest in reuniting with Dart at the professional level.

Jaxson Dart's father, Brandon, decided he'd go directly to the man himself and sent Kififn a text message about Esiason's idea about him potentially taking over the Giants.

"As we were texting on our Kiffin-Dart family text thread, because I think Boomer Esiason had said something in the media today that maybe they should throw out a potential coaching (offer) to Kiffin, and he just sent it over with a smirk and just said, ‘It’s too cold in New York for me.’ It’s just kind of funny," Brandon explained on the ‘Bleave in Ole Miss’ podcast.

"But we have our weekly interactions with him and his family, and Jaxson holds high regard. I think Kiffin is one of his most trusted allies, and I think he uses him for advice in a lot of different ways, so there’s constant communication between them, even today, and there’s a lot of that between our families," Brandon continued.

Dart spent three seasons in Oxford playing under Kiffin after transferring from USC to Ole Miss ahead of the 2022 college football season. He threw for over 10,600 yards in his 39 appearances under center for the Rebels, who posted an overall record of 29-10 during his stint in the SEC.

As for Kiffin's note about New York being too cold for him, he very well could have been serious.

Outside of his one-season stint as a graduate assistant at Colorado State in 1999, Kififn has stayed away from any cold-weather stops in his coaching journey. His resume includes a total of eight years on the staff at USC, a very quick stop with the Oakland Raiders, a few years on the Alabama staff, a few more at Florida Atlantic, and he is now in year six at Ole Miss.

Aside from his one-season stint at Tennessee in 2009, Kiffin hasn't exactly jumped at any opportunities to coach in places where the weather gets too dicey.

Kiffin's name has been and will continue to be tossed around in the coaching rumor mill. He has a good thing going at Ole Miss, and while there may only be a handful of college jobs he'd leave Oxford for, if NFL teams start calling on a serious level, he's going to have some serious consideration to do.