George Pickens Unfollows Steelers Amid Trade Bait Talk

With less than 24 hours until the NFL Draft, fans are noticing one very strange occurrence: George Pickens is no longer following his team on social media.

Screenshots of Pickens un-following the Pittsburgh Steelers on Instagram spread rapidly, especially with talks of a potential trade involving Pickens floating around the league on the eve of the draft.

To confirm, Pickens was indeed not following the Steelers on Instagram.

While he's not following the team, Pickens still had posts of himself in Steelers apparel, so it may not be all trouble in paradise … yet.

The rumors surrounding Pickens suggested that Pittsburgh's front office had "mentioned" Pickens, but not exactly shopped him around.

However, Pickens has proven to be a testy character for the Steelers.

Pickens' status as WR1 has offset repeated signs of volatile behavior.

Pittsburgh made a splash move this offseason after trading for Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf. A tandem of Pickens and Metcalf sounded intriguing to Steelers fans, even while the team struggles to find its answer at quarterback.

On the eve of the draft, all eyes are on Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders to fall to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

OutKick's Senior NFL Writer Armando Salguero projected Sanders to fall to Pittsburgh in the first round at 21. Pittsburgh also led talks to land Aaron Rodgers, though their dedication to the free-thinking, four-time MVP gets weaker by the week.

Pickens and the Steelers will be a storyline to watch for the rest of the week. With the NFL Draft hours away, Pickens’ Instagram activity will surely earn a mention during Thursday's draft coverage … will the Steelers deal their explosive WR1?

