Steelers WR George Pickens Is Back To Behaving Badly

George Pickens is your latest Pittsburgh Steelers wideout with attitude.

After his latest outing with Pittsburgh, Pickens had a tense exchange with a reporter — a move that surprised exactly no one who’s been following the wideout's track record.

In Week 17 against the Chiefs, Pickens was culpable for a low-effort route that ultimately ended in an interception by quarterback Russell Wilson.

When asked about the unfortunate play against Kansas City, Pickens reacted with frustration before abruptly ending his session with reporters.

Steelers reporter Alan Saunders asked Pickens, "It seemed like you and Russ weren't on the same page in that interception against the Chiefs. How does that happen and what do you guys do to address it?"

"You said me and Russell wasn't on the same page?" Pickens responded.



"Yeah, well, that's what he said," Saunders said.



"That's what he said? Or is that what you said?" Pickens asked.

"That's what he said," the reporter answered.

The reporter's question was legitimate, while Pickens' reaction was predictable.

Pickens has been known to take plays off.

Last season, Pickens caught flak from fans and teammates after failing to pick up a block that could have led to a rushing touchdown for Steelers running back Jaylen Warren.

NFL Hall of Fame wideout Terrell Owens condemned Pickens for taking plays off, calling out the Russell Wilson interception as Pickens' fault.

Like any traditionally elite Steelers wideout, Pickens' bad behavior is offset by his immense talent.

Heading into Week 18, Pickens falls just 100 yards short of crossing the 1,000-yard receiving mark, having played 13 games this season. Last season, Pickens tallied 1,140 receiving yards.

Fans responded to Pickens' latest scene on social media.

"Why does George Pickens have to act like a child all the time? Grow up," one fan responded.

