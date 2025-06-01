George Pickens Says He Forced Trade From Steelers, Claims Team Would Have 'Gladly' Kept Him

George Pickens was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys nearly a full month ago, but the wide receiver is still drumming up drama involving his former team.

In a now-deleted post on X, Pickens chirped back and forth with a fan, calling out the Steelers while claiming he forced the trade.

George Pickens Denies Making Comment Calling Steelers ‘Cheapest’ NFL Franchise

Brandon James Wallace of SteelerNation elected to post a lengthy thread of Pickens' past actions he called the "Timeline of Trouble." It dated all the way back to his college playing days at Georgia when he got into a nasty on-field scuffle on the road at Georgia Tech.

Pickens jumped in on the thread with a reply of his own, reminding the world he's now a Dallas Cowboy.

"Lmao, I play for the Cowboys. Now stop reminiscing, bro," Pickens wrote. "And trying to justify the trade, y’all just lost another good player to fake reports like this one."

As you would imagine, Steelers fans didn't exactly appreciate Pickens' comment. One fan got under the wideout's skin enough that he wrote the now-deleted post explaining that the Steelers were happy to keep him around, and he was the one who forced the move out of town.

"I forced buddy," Pickens wrote in the deleted post, according to PennLive. "They were gladly keeping me. Have a nice day and blessed on my guy."

Pickens' claim that he forced the trade is a change of tune from what he'd previously mentioned about the situation.

George Pickens To Cowboys Gives Dak Another Weapon And Makes Jerry Jones A Truth-Teller

During his first press conference as a Cowboy, he claimed things were "out of my control."

"This game is just as much of a business as it is football," Pickens said. "It was kind of out of my control. I’m just glad to be here in Dallas and continue the winning culture that they have."

When it's all said and done, who did or did not force Pickens' move out of Pittsburgh doesn't really matter. What matters for both franchises and fan bases is which team finds more success in the immediate future.

Pickens is coming off his third season in the NFL, hauling in 59 catches in 14 games for 900 yards and three touchdowns a year ago for the Steelers.