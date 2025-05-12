George Pickens Denies Making Comment Calling Steelers ‘Cheapest’ NFL Franchise

George Pickens went viral on Sunday for ripping the Pittsburgh Steelers in an Instagram comment. Now, the wide receiver claims he never made the comment at all.

Just a few days after the Steelers traded Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, screenshots began circulating on X of an IG comment where he appeared to call out his former team: "They the cheapest organization. Ain’t no stacking year after year they gone let them [n-words] go too soon as it’s time Lmaoo."

But Pickens claims the screenshot was fabricated and that he never posted such a comment.

"Literally on a plane. No service," he posted to his Instagram story. "Just landed and seen straight lies from Pitt fans. Stop with the AI trying to make a story. I’m happy for everything that the steel city did for me."

While it's certainly possible that someone created a fake screenshot to make Pickens look bad, it's more likely that he posted the comment and later deleted it — especially since this isn't the first time he's tried to deny his social media activity.

In September 2023, Pickens was caught liking an Instagram comment about how the Steelers needed to get him a quarterback — an obvious knock on then-starter Kenny Pickett.

Pickens later denied that he liked the comment and said he had even turned the comments off on his account.

"Yeah, I saw that," he said. "My comments aren't even on my Instagram, so I don't even know how that — someone must have screenshotted or at-ed themselves because you can't even tag me. ... I don't have no comments on my Instagram. You can't mention me or tag me."

He also once deleted all the Steelers photos from his Instagram and then declared that he never posted anything regarding football on his account at all.

So yeah, sorry George. We're just not buying it.