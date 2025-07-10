Gavin Newsom Offers Ridiculous Response To DOJ Lawsuit Over Trans Athletes

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Education and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) due to their continued allowance of biological males in women's sports. California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office posted a message on X in response to the lawsuit, and it's an incredibly tone-deaf (and factually inaccurate) statement.

"Since a lot of folks on here have become legal experts in the last few hours, [we] would point out the Governor is not named as a party in this lawsuit," the statement begins. "Actual facts: The California Department of Education (CDE) and CIF are both *independent* from the Newsom admin, and they are following existing state law — a law that was passed in 2013, signed by Governor Jerry Brown, and in line with 21 other states."

This is an interesting tactic. Newsom is quietly distancing himself from the California law that puts "gender identity" above biological sex when it comes to discrimination. His office puts the onus on the previous California Gov. Jerry Brown for signing the law, essentially absolving himself from responsibility. This is a Gavin Newsom specialty.

Of course, if Newsom believed the law was wrong, he could change it. After all, the statement points out that the law was enacted 12 years ago. Newsom became Governor in 2019. If he wanted to make changes to the law, he could have attempted that over the past six years. He did not. Thus, he tacitly agrees with the law, so it doesn't follow for his office to just blame Brown and move on.

"No court has adopted the interpretation of Title IX that is being advanced by the Trump Admin, and neither the Governor, nor they, get to wave a magic wand and override it –– unlike Donald Trump, California follows the law, not personal opinions," the statement continues.

While the first part of the statement is nonsensical, here we get into the factually inaccurate – and truly unhinged – part of the post.

"No court has adopted the interpretation of Title IX that is being advanced by the Trump Admin."

This part is simply false. As several people pointed out in response to the post, there are at least two recent court rulings that do, in fact, state that Title IX applies to a person's biological sex and not to their "gender identity."

In Adams v. St. John's County, the court stated that "reputable dictionary definitions of ‘sex’ from the time of Title IX’s enactment show that when Congress prohibited discrimination on the basis of ‘sex’ in education, it meant biological sex, i.e., discrimination between males and females." That's pretty clear, isn't it?

But it's not the only one. In Tennessee v. Cardona, the court wrote: "There are two sexes, male and female." In that case, the court ruled that the Biden Administration could not amend Title IX to make "gender identity" prevail over biological sex when applying the law.

Newsom's statement then shifts from factually inaccurate into some realm of non-reality.

"Unlike Donald Trump, California follows the law, not personal opinions."

I'm sorry, is Newsom implying that it is President Trump's "personal opinion" that biological sex exists? Wow, that's quite a statement. Of course, biological sex is settled science. It's been known since the dawn of time. Calling that a "personal opinion" of the President is too insane to even consider.

If anything, it is California that is using "personal opinion" to make laws. It is the opinion of left-wing politicians that people can change their gender. That is not rooted in any science, common sense or reality. To then make laws around that ridiculous opinion and allow males to invade the sports and spaces of women is downright dangerous. It's patently absurd that Newsom would release a statement so deeply divorced from reality.

But that is the state of the current Democratic Party in America.