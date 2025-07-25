Gatorade Sets Women's Sports Back Decades With Unfortunate WNBA Slogan

Well, at least Gatorade tried. That's all we ask for in life. You win some, you lose some, but at least you gave it your best.

That's what we have going on right now as it pertains to the WNBA. The marketing department was handed Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, and Sophie Cunningham, and asked to sell some sports drinks.

And it should've been easy. After all, the WNBA is climbing right now. The whole "pay us what you owe us" shtick aside, the sport is easily at the top of its game right now. So, this should've been a lay-up for Gatorade.

Except – like Angel Reese on a breakaway – they missed.

Somehow, they missed:

Tough look here for the WNBA, Gatorade

Oh, nooooooooooo! No!!! Come on, Gatorade! You're better than this. Did nobody at Gatorade HQ edit this one before releasing it in the wild? I mean, come on.

Slapping "let her cook" on a giant banner with a bunch of women behind it? Feels like something someone should've maybe hit the pause button on?

Objectively, this is funny. The joke is obvious. It's obviously not what Gatorade intended, but society doesn't operate like that. We're fickle creatures. We're sickos. We like to laugh, which is why we don't watch Colbert.

And it's unfortunate for the WNBA girls up there. I'm serious. They didn't ask for that. Again, the league is finally relevant right now. Look at what I'm blogging about on July 25! The WNBA! That's great for the league. They finally have actual stars and actual drama and actual intrigue.

Now, the product still stinks, but at least we have storylines. And they managed to land a huge Gatorade deal. I'm more of a Propel guy myself, but whatever. Do they still make Propel? God, those were the days.

Anyway, social media obviously pounced on this like the rabid dogs they (we) are, and now everyone is mocking the league. Sad.

Oh well. Back to the drawing board, Gatorade!

PS: We all agree that orange is the best flavor, right?