Gator Fans Are Already Torching Their Next Head Coach Before He's Coached A Game

It's safe to say things have been going less than perfect in Gainesville these past 24 hours.

As my buddy and fellow Gator fan, Zach Dean, wrote earlier today, there's a dark cloud hanging over Ben Hill Griffin Stadium today, and fans are looking to blame anyone and everyone.

The coach that every Gator fan wanted as an early Christmas present, Lane Kiffin, left a bunch of coal in their stockings, leaving supporters and administrators alike scrambling for a replacement.

That replacement has reportedly been found in the form of Tulane coach Jon Summral, and although no contract has been inked yet, all signs point to the Green Wave's head coach being the next coach (read: victim) in North Florida.

While it isn't official, the Gator fans on X are making their voices heard that they do not want this guy in Orange and Blue next season.

It's gotten so bad that many Florida fans are even commenting on some of Summral's X posts imploring the man not to take the job.

Whether that means staying in New Orleans or taking a different job he's been linked to, such as Auburn or Ole Miss, it seems they don't want his next stop to be UF.

Jesus, dude! That is brutal.

I don't see how athletic director Scott Stricklin or Summral end up going through with this.

I mentioned it yesterday, but there is precedent for a fanbase revolting loudly enough for a hire to be called off.

The Tennessee Volunteer faithful famously blocked Greg Schiano from becoming their next head coach, though they ended up hiring Jeremy Pruitt, so who really won that deal?

Regardless, I can already hear your cries, "But Austin, if not Summral, then who?"

There is a man by the name of Jedd Fisch doing his thing up in Seattle for the Washington Huskies that would love this job.

He's 8-3 in year two after DeBoer left him with a gutted roster and is top 30 in both offensive and defensive success rates.

Oh, the best part, he's a University of Florida alumnus and Steve Spurrier disciple.

My point is this: it doesn't have to be the end of the world that the Gators whiffed on their first option, because there are other worthy candidates to choose from before having to resort to a guy like Jon Summral

I guess what I'm trying to say is, there are plenty of other Fisch in the sea.

Don't worry, I hate myself for making that pun even more than you do.