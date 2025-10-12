Garrett Wilson Answers For Testy Exchange With Coach Aaron Glenn

Garrett Wilson, the Jets’ star wideout, was seen yelling at first-year head coach Aaron Glenn during Sunday’s 13-11 loss to the Broncos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

After a failed fourth-down play before the half, Wilson stormed to the sideline and went up to his coach to air out the grievances.

WATCH:

After the game, Wilson addressed the exchange, saying he was confused in the moment and frustrated by the sequence.

READ: Aaron Glenn Thinks Reporters Are Wrong For Asking Whether Terrible Justin Fields Should Be Benched

"I just didn’t know exactly what the plan was. Once I figured it out, I was disappointed. I’ll just say that," Wilson said.

Pressed to clarify, he repeated, "I didn’t know exactly what the plan was."

He added, "Once we converted the fourth down, I thought we were going for it — trying to make the play. Then we got to another fourth down, and it was a tough spot. In hindsight, I get why they did that, but in the moment, I was just like, 'man...' I don’t know."

Glenn downplayed the sideline exchange after the game, praising Wilson’s competitiveness.

"He's a competitive person. I mean, who wouldn't be pissed when things [are] not going right on the offensive side of the ball? You guys know how he is. That's not gonna change. I like that about him. When things are not going right, he gets pissed."

Wilson’s outburst became the main headline rather than his performance. He caught 3 of 8 targets for just 13 yards. Wilson has been wasted in NY.

Jets running back Breece Hall was also quiet, part of a Jets offense that never found rhythm under quarterback Justin Fields and Glenn.

Glenn is already on the hot seat six games into his head-coaching debut. At 0–6, the experiment looks like a dud, and players like Wilson are growing more vocal.

Bobby Slowik and Brian Flores were offseason candidates the team passed over.

We pounced all over Aaron Rodgers in his Jets era when he brushed off Robert Saleh, and now Wilson is the latest disgruntled Jets star on a collapsing team.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela