Game Recognize Game: LeBron James Trolls Caitlin Clark Haters With Four-Word Social Media Post

LeBron James called out all the Caitlin Clark haters Friday night as he tweeted out his support for the Indiana Fever star, who had another WNBA record-setting performance.

"CAITLIN CLARK!!!!! HI HATERS!" the Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted out, which you just KNOW made the haters furious. And despite what people might think about LeBron James, you can't deny that he KNOWS the game of basketball. For him to praise Clark? I mean we might as well just give her the Rookie of the Year award now.

LeBron's tweet came after Clark scored a career-high 31 points, while also having 12 assists and 4 rebounds. She did that all in just 32 minutes. She also set a new WNBA record of most games with 10 or more assists as a rookie with nine, surpassing Ticha Penicheiro.

But ya know why should she be included on last month's Team USA Olympic roster, right?

LEBRON JAMES TROLLS CAITLIN CLARK'S HATERS

It's no secret that Clark has become one of the most divisive players in the WNBA, despite LITERALLY being the reason millions of people have tuned into a game for the first time ever. It's not her fault, of course - she's just doing what she does and playing dominant basketball. But what some of the haters don't realize is, those same people that are watching the WNBA for the first time and actually paying attention, are also noticing the hate that Clark has been getting as well. When a casual sports fan tunes in and sees Caitlin Clark get tossed to the ground from egregious fouls time and time again, that's not a good look for the league.

OutKick has written about the Clark hate extensively as we try to get to the root of it. Is it jealousy? A racism element? Socio-Political? Some have claimed that it's just an "initiation" to the league, but you'd think that ritual would have passed after the 5th time or so that she was fouled pretty darn hard.

What makes Caitlin Clark special, however, is the fact that she isn't even really complaining - she's just playing her game like all GOATs do.

And to have LeBron James compliment her while ALSO getting her back against the trolls and naysayers out there?

That's something special that only Caitlin Clark can bring.