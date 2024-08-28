Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark Buries Historic Three-Pointer To Snap Another WNBA Record

The Caitlin Clark Effect continues picking up steam.

The Indiana Fever's generational rookie is continuing to break WNBA records, reaching an impressive benchmark in Wednesday's game against the Connecticut Sun.

With her 86th made three-point shot of the year, Caitlin Clark officially set the new rookie record for most three-pointers made in a single season. She made history in the first quarter, knocking down a cold-blooded three to cut the Sun's early lead to one.

The home crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse — including late-night legend David Letterman and Clark's former coach Lisa Bluder — went wild for Caitlin. Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles also made an appearance.

Add Wednesday's feat to Clark's running list of broken records.

Clark has broken several WNBA records as a rookie, including most assists in a single game (19, July 17), first rookie to record 400 points, 100 rebounds and 150 assists in a season, and first rookie to record a triple-double (July 6).

Clark's three-pointer record was another knockout punch to Angel Reese's case for Rookie of the Year. Reese apologists have been quiet since the WNBA's recent break.

Make no mistake: Clark is beating Reese by a large margin in the ROY race, and more records await the Fever star.

