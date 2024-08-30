Caitlin Clark Outplays Angel Reese In Potential ROY Battle As Fever Wins Again

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever easily handled Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky in a battle of potential WNBA Rookie of the Year honorees, winning 100-81 in Chicago.

The battle between the two rookies didn't have any excessive drama, despite attempts to build a rivalry between the two young stars. Before Friday's game, Clark was asked about the rookie of the year race and said she, and likely Reese, don't wake up and think about individual awards."

She may not think about it, but Friday's performance cemented that Clark's likely earned it.

Clark dominated the first half with her typically excellent passing and shooting efficiency. In the first quarter, Clark found NaLyssa Smith in the paint for an easy bucket.

Then in the second quarter, she buried an impressive three-pointer from well beyond the arc to tie score at 26.

Clark's second quarter helped the Fever jump out to a 47-42 halftime lead, with the 22-year-old putting up 15 points, seven assists and three rebounds at the break.

Caitlin Clark Continues Dominating The WNBA

Clark hit back-to-back threes in the second to give the Fever a lead, one they'd never relinquish.

The four-point halftime lead jumped to 14 by the end of the third quarter, and the Fever didn't let up in the fourth, building a 90-71 lead with just over five minutes remaining.

Clark was once again spectacular, putting up 31 points on 8-14 shooting, including 5-9 from three and 10-11 on free throws. Clark also added four rebounds and 12 assists.

Reese, meanwhile, had one of her weakest performances of the season. While she once again put up a double-double, most of her stats were accumulated in garbage time. Reese brought down 11 rebounds, scoring 10 points with two assists. Worse still, her shooting continues to be an issue. After a lowlight went viral on X last week, Reese went just four for nine from the field on Friday, contributing to a negative seven +/- rating.

Clark also shrugged off some late, questionable fouls from the Sky as frustration clearly built from the Chicago team.

The Fever improved to 16-16 with the win, with the Sky falling to 11-20. Clark and the Fever take on the Dallas Wings on Sunday, as she'll look to lead her team to another win without focusing on individual awards.