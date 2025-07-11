Amid Movie Controversy, Formula E Team Unveils Slick Superman Livery And Firesuits

There's a lot of buzz around this new Superman flick, even if most of it has to do with director James Gunn flapping his gums about how the movie is the last thing anyone wants out of a superhero movie: politics.

Maybe he's playing 4-D chess and scored his move a ton of press — although, I'm pretty sure he's just got a woke-riddled prefrontal cortex — but there's still a heck of a marketing blitz despite Superman being one of the most recognizable superhero characters there is.

It has even seeped into the world of motorsports, with one Formula E team decking their car out for the occasion.

Rounds 12 and 13 of the all-electric single-seater series' season take place this weekend in Berlin, with Lola Yamaha Abt debuting a special livery to promote the film.

Lola is trading the yellow in its signature scheme for some Superman red, and it's a pretty cool look that will also see drivers Lucas Di Grassi and rookie Zane Maloney decked out in matching firesuits.

It's hard to make a Superman firesuit not look like a child's onesie, but it's still a solid look for one weekend of racing.

Movie tie-ins like this are fairly common in racing. Red Bull even ran a Superman livery to promote "Superman Returns" at the 2006 Monaco Grand Prix, and that day, David Coulthard earned the team its first-ever podium (and that led to the recently-fired Christian Horner jumping into the harbor wearing nothing but a cape).

As for the Formula E season, there's still some battling to be done in the team standings, while Nissan's Oliver Rowland is in control of the drivers' championship with a 69-point lead and only four races left.

As for Lola, it has been tough. The team is currently in last place, and Maloney is still hunting for his maiden points in the series.

But, hey, maybe a little Superman-fueled magic is just what he needs to crack into the points!

As we mentioned, it once worked for Red Bull!