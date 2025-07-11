White House Mocks Woke 'Superman' Movie With Trump Picture That'll Infuriate Hollywood Elites

This poor Superman movie. It's in so much boiling hot water right now, and it's only been out for, like, 12 hours! And here's the real kicker – it's apparently a good movie!

That's right. A good, non-woke movie. I know – a rarity in today's world. But Superman pulled it off.

Unfortunately, a ton of folks aren't going to realize that, because they've decided to skip the whole thing entirely. That's because the movie's stupid director, James Gunn, told the country he intentionally wanted the remake to be woke, and that Superman himself was an immigrant.

Imagine turning a decades-old superhero into a political weapon on the eve of your big release? In THIS climate? All because Donald Trump deported illegal aliens. I mean, the balls on this James Gunn fella must be the size of Mars.

Insane move.

Anyway, like I said, the film really isn't political at all, according to the first handful of reviews. Why Gunn made it sound like it would be is beyond me. Sad for the folks who won't ever see it now.

Not sad for Trump and the White House, who took this latest hanging curveball and absolutely belted it to the moon:

Superman stinks!

My God. The Libs must be foaming at the mouth today. I can't even imagine. Whenever they wake up (around noon) and have their mom bring their breakfast down to the basement, and then get on the internet and see this, they're going to FREAK out.

I can just see the talking points now over on MSNBC and The View …

Trump focused on Superman, not Epstein!

He's more concerned with mocking a beloved movie than he is with running our country!

I'm Whoopi Goldberg, I'm fat and on Ozempic, I used to act, so I feel compelled to weigh in on this. Trump's out of line!

OK, that last one may be a stretch, but I'm sure those witches will chime in with an opinion later today. They always do.

Anyway, this is a solid troll job here by the White House. Putting Trump in a Superman cape and leaning into the news of the week? I'm all in. I hate Hollywood. I despise James Gunn, clearly. Frankly, I'm not even a superhero guy.

In the pantheon of superheroes, I'm not even sure Superman cracks my Mount Rushmore. Seriously.

1. Batman (but only the 80s and 90s versions)

2. Spider-Man (ONLY Tobey Maguire)

3. Turbo Man (Jingle all the Way!)

4. Captain Underpants (if you know, you know)

Yeah, Superman doesn't make the list. Sorry.

Piss off, James Gunn!