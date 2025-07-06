Woke Director James Gunn Takes on Trump, Says 'Superman' Reboot Is About Politics, Immigration

You know that new "Superman" movie everyone is stoked about seeing? Director James Gunn has a take on the film’s message that is kryptonite to all the hype.

"Superman" is part of a complete reboot of the DC film universe that stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. It debuts this coming Friday, and superhero fans everywhere have been eager to see what fruits are produced by the imagination of Gunn, who also directed "Guardians of the Galaxy."



Unfortunately, Gunn had more in mind about the meaning of the film than just being a summer blockbuster. Unfortunate, because the director envisions it as a piece of woke propaganda.

"Yes, it’s about politics," Gunn said in a Sunday profile with The Times of London. "But on another level, it’s about morality.

"I mean, ‘Superman’ is the story of America – an immigrant that came from other places and populated the country," the director continued. "But for me, it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost."

"It’s about human kindness, and obviously, there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them," he continued.

For crying out loud. The midnight showing hasn’t even taken place, and it's already been ruined.

These Hollywood directors – masterminds at their craft – still can't wrap their heads around the fact that most people despise movies with woke messaging. Just look at how badly the live-action "Snow White" flopped, which Forbes this week called "2025's biggest critical failure."

Like OutKick founder Clay Travis, I’ll take the $15 I would have put towards this ticket and spend it on something else.

Gunn is obviously upset that President Donald Trump is deporting illegal immigrants by the millions. He views Trump’s conviction to protect America as unkind.

As such, he decided to sabotage the meaning of the story of the most iconic superhero of all time to voice his complaint. But most people with common sense can see through his ridiculous rant.

The point of Superman’s many stories isn’t to shill for immigration; it's a tale of a good guy defeating a lot of bad ones that’s supposed to inspire hope in people. Does Superman count as an immigrant? Technically, yes, because he’s from another planet (RIP Krypton).

But even though that’s the case, it doesn't mean America has to backtrack on its decision to deport illegal aliens (or be "kind" by Gunn's definition) just because a fictional character from another planet brought some good to a fictional Earth. There are plenty of stories of immigrants acting like scum , abusing the kindness shown to them by America in real life.

If a hard stance on illegal immigration is going to break the feeble brain of a Hollywood leftist, so be it. Gunn’s dedication to wokeness is probably going to break his bottom line even more.