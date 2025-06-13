Live Action 'Snow White' Is Officially Considered A Flop, I Can't Imagine Why

Snow White had a total cost of $410 million to produce and market.

The numbers are in, and it's official, the live-action "Snow White" remake, released back in March of this year, is "officially a flop," according to IMDB.com.

According to Fox News the 2025 remake of the 1937 Disney classic earned a total of just over $205 million during its three-month run in theaters, a paltry sum compared to the $410 million total cost to produce and market the movie.

The prevailing wisdom is that a film needs to double its production costs to turn a profit, and if that's the case, "Snow White" is deep in the red.

With these box-office earnings, "Snow White" now has the dubious honor of being the worst-performing wide-release live-action Disney remake in almost a decade.

The real question is, though, is anyone surprised by this recent development?

This film had a legendarily awful press tour, spearheaded by its controversial star, Rachel Zegler, who lambasted the movie's story arch as "weird," and referred to the prince in the original as a "stalker."

Zegler has been insufferable for large swathes of her time in the spotlight and just can't seem to help herself when it comes to saying something inflammatory.

Case in point:

"Wow, thanks for all the love and support everybody, now allow me to alienate a sizable portion of my fanbase with this leftist platitude du jour."

Imagine not being able to even thank your fans without injecting your weird political stance into things.

The 24-year-old actor has also done her best in the past to call out Trump supporters, saying she hopes they, along with the president, "never find peace."

With all this being factored in, is it any wonder this film didn't perform to the standard Disney hoped it would?

When your lead is going on a scorched-earth tour vilifying potential fans (i.e. paying customers), the movie's poor box office performance should be anything but shocking.

There are plenty of conservatives and Jews who love Disney and probably would've given the "Snow White" remake a fair shake had it not been for Zegler, Snow White herself, making them feel like garbage human beings for their beliefs.

It certainly doesn't help that the movie wasn't exactly Oscar material, but there is a good chance the film would've performed admirably without Zegler repeatedly putting her foot in her mouth.

This is just another example in a long list of movies paying the price for alienating a majority of the country.

Perhaps some day soon, Hollywood studios and stars alike will realize their fans don't exist as a monolith of leftist ideals and talking points.

But I won't hold my breath.