Joe Biden's Tone-Deaf Social Media Post Hours After Laken Riley Verdict Has Americans Seething

Look, I'm not here to rag on Joe Biden. He's a billion. He lost his marbles months ago. I don't think he's actually running the country. He's certainly not running his Twitter account.

So, no – this isn't about Joe Biden, per se. Instead, it's about the Democratic Party as a whole. For weeks, I've seen them melting down. Wondering why they lost. How they lost. What they need to do better in 2028.

Well, I've got a few ideas. Just a couple observations. Well, just one, actually – don't press send on social media posts like this on the day the entire country is fixated on Laken Riley.

Just a thought:

This is satire, right?

Today, on Transgender Day of Remembrance, we mourn the transgender Americans whose lives were taken this year in horrific acts of violence.

Every American deserves to be treated with dignity, and live free from discrimination.

Today, we recommit to building a country where everyone is afforded that promise.

My God. It's amazing. They are truly, truly amazing. The left is so unbelievably disconnected from the real world it's almost impossible to be as far apart as we are.

All anyone could talk about yesterday was the Laken Riley trial, which saw disgusting murderer Jose Ibarra found guilty of 10 counts in connection with Riley's Feb. 22 murder. It was a huge deal. A "where were you" moment for sure. It also highlighted the ridiculous border policies (of which there are none) of the Biden Administration.

So, naturally, on this day, Joe Biden (or one of his college interns) sent out a tweet honoring – and remembering – all the transgender Americans whose lives were taken this year in horrific acts of violence.

Do you see how silly that sounds? Even the most lefty of lefty Democrats can see it, right? You have to. It's impossible not to see it.

This has nothing to do with transgenders. I don't care. Do you. Stay out of the bathrooms and locker rooms – and women's sports – but otherwise, do you.

But to push ‘send’ on THAT tweet, hours after Laken Riley's murderer was found guilty of FOUR COUNTS OF MURDER (one count of malice murder, three counts of felony murder), is maybe the most tone-deaf thing I have ever seen.

Not surprising, unfortunately, because it's par for the course for this administration. But it's still disgusting.

And it's exactly why Donald Trump won by a billion earlier this month.

Look no further than this. Another banner day for the Biden Admin. Is it January yet?