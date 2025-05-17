Former ESPN Boss' Dire Prediction About College Football Streaming Should Terrify Everyone

If you're like me, you love college football. And I know that's true, because you're reading this right now.

OutKick readers love college football. After all, it's how this site started way back in the day.

But, if you're also like me, you're just beyond annoyed with the TV nonsense. That goes for pretty much all sports in general at this point. I don't know what game's on which channel, or what service I need to watch it, or how much I need to save that week to buy it.

I'm a NASCAR guy, and the series shifts from Fox to Amazon Prime next week. I ain't looking forward to it.

Anyway, former ESPN boss John Skipper made a prediction this week that should have everyone A) pissed and B) terrified.

Could college football games, one day, become a PPV event?

This Will End College Football, At Least For Me

My God.

"They’ve already done it on ESPN+," Skipper said on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast. "If you want to watch the really high-profile UFC match or a high-profile boxing match, you gotta pay extra. I will bet you this app has the capability to say, ‘You know, we would love to give you that Alabama-Georgia game free, but we decided this year we’re going to charge an extra $4.99 for that game.’

"It’s going to be good business. People think pay-per-view has to be a big boxing match, a big UFC match. We’ve talked on this show before that the Super Bowl will be a pay-per-view event."

Nope. No sir. No, thank you. Not now. Not in the future. Not ever. That's a terrible idea. Truly, truly awful. Don't even think about it. ESPN. That goes for everyone out there.

Fox, CBS, NBC … don't you dare.

America has pretty much reached our tolerance threshold with the whole streaming era. It was cool at first – "Look at me, I'm a cord-cutter!" – but it's overstayed it's welcome at this point.

We are already paying a shit-ton of money to watch TV at this point. YouTube TV prices are ridiculous. Same with Fubo, Hulu Live, and whatever dumb service you use. Now, you're gonna make us pay even more to watch a Week 3 college football game?

Come on. That's insulting to college football fans. Hell, it's insulting to humans in general.

We don't ask for much in this life. We really don't. At the end of the day, we really just want to enjoy our college football Saturdays and NFL Sundays in peace. That's it. You let us do that for five months out of the year, and I promise we'll behave.

This whole era of streaming has really become ridiculous. Again, it was a good idea at first, but most of us have had. Trying to find a football game at this point is like trying to crack the Da Vinci Code.

We already pay out the ass just to watch our teams get hammered for 16 straight Saturdays in the fall. Do you know how much dedication that takes?

And now ESPN – ESPN! – is going to have the audacity to make us pay more on top of that? Piss off, John. Piss off, ESPN.

Won't do it.

Terrible idea.