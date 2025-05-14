New ESPN Streaming Service Gets A 'Hell No' From OutKick Fans

"I should have just kept cable!"

That's what many sports fans are saying as ESPN has once again shifted their streaming service gameplan and announced, wait for it - the ESPN app! Has a nice ring to it, no?

ESPN APP WILL BE $29.99 PER MONTH

The new ESPN streaming platform will reportedly be an all-in-one for all things found on the network, including most importantly, the games themselves. However, with "so much content" comes a hefty price tag - $29.99 a month - making it the most expensive streaming platform yet! Sports fans will also be able to purchase the ESPN bundle package, which includes Disney+ and Hulu (with ads, of course) for $35.99 per month or for an annual cost of $299.99.

$300 in this economy? Aren't we told that we can't even afford eggs? How are we supposed to drop an extra $300 to watch many games that we most likely wouldn't watch in the first place (or that many millennials and Gen Z illegally stream already?).

It's important to note that the ESPN streaming service is not ESPN+. Those will remain two separate entities, with ESPN+ costing $11.99 per month or $16.99 in the Disney+ / Hulu bundle.

"I wouldn't pay $30 for lifetime ESPN," one person tweeted after OutKick's fearless leader Clay Travis tweeted out a poll question asking if people would sign up for the new $30 ESPN sports package.

I should add: OutKick fans generally aren't the biggest ESPN supporters, so keep that in mind. But the numbers are still staggering. With more than 65,000 votes so far, 97% of respondents to Clay's poll said no to purchasing the forthcoming app.

Yikes. Probably not the news that ESPN's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut wants to hear.

EVERYTHING IS GOING UP, EXCEPT PEOPLE'S PAYCHECKS

With "The Big 8" streaming services - that include AppleTV+, Amazon Prime Video, Max, Peacock, Paramount+, Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ all raising their prices seemingly every few months, the fact that you want to now charge people even more money to get their sports fix isn't going to sit well for some people.

In fact, if we're being honest, having all these channels in one area would probably be the best idea. We could even give it a cool name like "cable." Has a nice ring to it, yeah?

Yes, it's true that more people are cord cutting. But it's also true that people are stream cutting as well.

ESPN is gambling that the sports fan will follow (and pay) no matter what.

The diehard fan may (especially the college football ones), but for many others, that money could be used elsewhere in this day and age, especially as more sports content is consumed in highlight-reel fashion on social media.

