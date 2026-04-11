Florida State Seminoles Up To Their Usual Practice Antics

You know what they say, practice like you play.

You might not believe me when I say this, but I don't even feel joy anymore when pointing out the follies of the Florida State Seminoles.

Sure, I grew up in the midst of the Bobby Bowden era, when FSU was the biggest thorn in my Gators' side, and I was around for the Jimbo Fisher years too, when the Seminoles would routinely eat Florida's lunch on the field as well as on the recruiting trail.

I was ridiculed, mocked, and humiliated by many of my FSU friends during those years, so you would think I would be reveling in their downfall.

But this is just sad.

The Noles can't seem to get anything right when it comes to their football team, and head coach Mike Norvell is essentially a dead man walking at this point.

He sure is acting like one, too, because a recent practice clip has been making the rounds that has prompted many on the internet, both FSU fans and otherwise, to say, "What the hell are these guys doing?"

"Okay guys, this drill is called ‘let the roaming middle linebacker decapitate our running back as he adjusts to a ball thrown behind him on a wheel route.’ Ready, BREAK!"

In fairness, this is probably going to happen to them a lot this season, so it's good to get some reps in of your play getting absolutely blown up now, just to get used to it ahead of time.

You know what they say, practice like you play.

As expected, Norvell and his staff are getting absolutely raked over the coals by a majority of fans online for practicing hospital ball drills.

This should come as a shock to literally no one, though.

These are the same coaches who introduced "water gun fight drills" just a few seasons earlier.

Just in case you were wondering, FSU went 2-10 that season, so that doesn't exactly bode well for early returns on the hospital ball drill.

It's one thing when your rivals are clowning you for doing something less than ideal. That just comes with the territory of being a college football fan.

But when your own supporters are questioning why you still have a job, it might be time for Mike Norvell to look in the mirror and reevaluate some things.

I mean this genuinely for Noles fans everywhere, and I'm not trolling when I say this: your long nightmare is almost over.

Norvell is practically begging to be fired at this point, and I imagine your boosters and AD will oblige by season's end.

It was a mistake to bring him back for 2026, but another year of below .500 football will surely put the final nail in Mikey's coffin.

Then I can go back to properly hating you guys, just as the college football gods intended.