Florida Fans Serenade Charles Bediako With Pointed Mocking Chant

Gators fans sure know how to roast an opponent.

Charles Bediako’s reunion with the Alabama Crimson Tide has been one of the most controversial stories in college athletics in recent memory.

Just about two weeks ago , Bediako was playing in a G-League game for the Motor City Cruise; the last time he had played in college was in 2023. And yet, despite signing a professional contract, he’s back in Tuscaloosa protecting the rim for the Tide.

Read: Alabama Coach Nate Oats Tries New Tactic To Get Heat Off G-League Addition: Gaslightinga

The NCAA is okay with this. But college fans are not.

Alabama visited the Florida Gators on Sunday afternoon, and the fans in the Swamp are among the countless people who think Bediako’s second stint in college hoops is beyond ridiculous. So when the 7-foot center stepped to the free throw line early in the first half, the fans were ready to make their opinions of him heard.

Bediako had to focus on making free throws while hearing a resounding cheer of "G League dropout!"

To his credit, he made both. But it shows just how divided people are by his presence.

It's hard to blame Bediako for taking advantage of a system that is broken. If your career is sputtering as a pro, why not try to improve your stock at a place that welcomes you back.

At the same time, college sports should not be the place for struggling professionals to resuscitate their career, especially after they graduate and decide to go pro. European basketball is always a good option to get some experience and potentially break into the NBA.

But once you leave college, there should be no coming back. Especially not for G-League dropouts.