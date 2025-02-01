Fiancée Of Ex-NBA Player Matt Barnes Drops Roster Full Of Names And Lists 8 Times He Cheated In January

Matt Barnes hasn’t played an NBA game in nearly eight years, but he hasn’t stopped scoring – a lot.

On Friday, Barnes’ fiancée (possibly not for long), Anansa Sims, put the former NBA champion on blast via Instagram – because it doesn’t count unless you do it on social media – for his numerous cheating ways. Sims didn't just accuse Barnes of stepping out on her once, she accused him of doing so at least eight times. In one month.

Yes, married men, you read that right. Eight times in one month. Can you imagine?

Anyway, Sims brought receipts, sort-of. She listed the social handles of seven of the women Barnes was with during the first month of 2025 and the name of an eighth woman. Like a good bookkeeper, Sims included dates and details, such as: "she allegedly does our car insurance," and "Jan. 18th-19th Denver trip."

Barnes' fiancée also made sure to include "allegedly" in front of each acquisition.

I certainly can understand not being 100% certain of whether your man laced 'em up for a road game, but how can Sims be so unsure of whether @itsashleylord is handling the car insurance?

"Y'all can have him," Sims captioned her IG story along with a broken heart emoji in a since-deleted post.

In another since-deleted post (I'm sensing a trend), Anansa shared a photo of her and Barnes together with the caption: "Why Matt?? 8 different women in January."

Fiancée Accuses Matt Barnes Of Cheating Numerous Times

Barnes played 14 seasons in the NBA, winning a title with Golden State in 2014. Despite his longevity in the league, his pro career was not nearly as exciting as retirement. Barnes averaged just over eight points per game - the same number of women he (allegedly) cheated on his fiancée with in January - and four and a half rebounds.

Since leaving the hardwood… Wait, there's a joke there somewhere… Barnes has kept his name in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

- There was the time last February when he had a vulgar altercation with a high school announcer.

- That, of course, occurred after Barnes got into with a high school kid at his son's basketball game.

- He previously owed six figures in child support to his ex-wife.

- Oh, he also spit in the face of Sims' ex-husband.

- And he and Derek Fisher have a long history of fighting at family gatherings.

Does this seem like the type of guy who would be less than faithful to his fiancée?

In case you're keeping score at home, below are a few of the women on the 44-year-old Barnes' alleged roster (c/o Sims' shared list!):





Should Sims decide to end the relationship thanks to Barnes' anything-but-dry January, I have a feeling the ex-hooper won't have any issue grabbing a rebound.

Or eight.

