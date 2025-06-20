Dodgers (?!) Get Their Prayers Answered: Fernando Tatis Jr's Hand X-Rays Were Negative

Good news for everyone involved: Fernando Tatis Jr. is alright.

On Thursday, the San Diego Padres shortstop got plunked in the hand in the ninth inning of a 5-3 win over the Dodgers. That play led to a benches-clearing brawl that was more intense than the usual pointless brawls we see nowadays.

Thankfully for him and the Padres, Tatis Jr. has undergone x-rays and the results are negative . The positive implications of this for San Diego are that he won’t miss an extended amount of time (he is currently listed as day-to-day ).

But it's also good news for the Dodgers, who may have suffered the wrath of Padres third baseman Manny Machado had any worse news come back.

After the game, Machado made a pointed threat at Los Angeles for injuring his teammate. He said that if the Dodgers didn’t want to have something harsh come their way, they needed to "pray."

"Let’s just hope the CT scan comes back negative," Machado said . "They gotta pray it comes back negative tomorrow. "They need to set a little candle up for Tati tomorrow and hope that everything comes back negative."

Frankly, I’m inclined to believe that Machado would have done something. After all, he’s got a history of hurting players and being a scumbag without being provoked, so having a (supposedly) justified reason to be even more combative would all but guarantee that he’d do something.