Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw Wore A Pride-Themed Hat, But Not For The Reason You'd Think

Kershaw took the opportunity to remind everyone of the rainbow's true meaning.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw wore a pride-themed hat in a game against the San Francisco Giants, but not for the reason you’d think.

Kershaw and the Dodgers were hosting their NL West rivals on Friday night, a game which they lost 6-2 (it wasn’t Kershaw’s fault though, he didn’t appear in the game). While he was on the bench, cameras panned to the future Hall of Famer and captured this image.

Yes, that is a hat with the colors of the pride flag mixed into the Dodgers logo. This is strange, given that Kershaw is an outspoken Christian .

But if you look closely, you’ll see that there’s a little inscription he wrote on it, which reads " Genesis 9:12-16 ." In part, that Bible passage reads:

"And God said, ‘This is the sign of the covenant that I make between me and you and every living creature that is with you, for all future generations: I have set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be a sign of the covenant between me and the earth.’"

(This passage comes right after the story of Noah and his family surviving the worldwide flood).

The point Kershaw was trying to make is that the rainbow - commonly associated with the LGBTQ+ community - was not made with the intent of representing that demographic. Instead, it was a sign of a covenant God made to never destroy the earth with a flood again. Its meaning had been hijacked, and Kershaw brought attention to it.

I always liked Kershaw as a pitcher. Now I like him even more as a fellow believer.