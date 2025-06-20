Nice Guy Shohei Ohtani Stops Dodgers-Padres Potential Bench-Clearing Brawl

Shohei Ohtani: Dominant baseball player and confirmed nice guy.

Major League Baseball's star two-way player played peacemaker on Thursday night after he stopped his fellow Los Angeles Dodgers teammates from hopping over the dugout railing and having a bench-clearing confrontation (again) with the San Diego Padres.

The drama occurred after Ohtani was hit by a pitch in what looked like a retaliatory move after Padres star Fernanto Tatis Jr. was drilled earlier in the inning, leading to the initial drama and both managers being ejected.



EIGHT PLAYERS HAVE BEEN HIT BETWEEN BOTH TEAMS

Ohtani's quick thinking occurred during the ninth inning of Thursday night's game in what has quickly become one of baseball's most heated rivalries between LA and San Diego. A total of eight players have been hit in just four games between the two teams this week alone.

"After a while, enough's enough. Intentional, unintentional, the fact of the matter is, I took exception with it," Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters after the game regarding Tatis getting hit once again by the Dodgers. It's the sixth time a Dodger pitcher has hit Tatis, including five in the past two seasons.

Shildt immediately ran onto the field to check on his 2x All-Star before yelling at Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who came out and confronted him before the two bumped chests and the benches cleared!

DODGERS WERE READY TO FIGHT FOR THEIR STAR OHTANI

Tensions appeared to cool off until later in the ninth when the Dodgers were getting their last-ups and Ohtani was hit by Robert Suarez with a 100 mph fastball to his back. As the Dodger crowd erupted with boos and both teams were ready to hop over the dugout railing once again and charge each other like it was an NFL kickoff, Ohtani immediately waved off the Dodger cavalry.

If that wasn't enough, Shohei then went and spoke with the Padres dugout.

"He's going over to the Padres dugout and he's talking to them. And I guarantee you're the Padres and you're sitting there saying, ‘Oh, our bad, one of the Dodger television commentators said. "Those that watch this will talk about this for a long time when you try to explain how different Shohei Ohtani is."

DODGERS REMAIN IN FIRST PLACE IN THE NL WEST

Shohei Ohtani's peacemaking skills may have defused the situation on Thursday night, but he knows that he'll be able to get his revenge when he most likely pitches when the two teams meet again in August. That is, if he wants, of course.

The Dodgers currently hold a 5-game lead over the third-place Padres in the NL West.

