Female High Schooler To Trans Opponent: 'You Should Not Be Racing Against Girls'

Aislin Magalengo, a cross-country athlete from Quakertown Community High School, finished second in a race last September. On the verge of tears, she called her mother. Magalengo was upset – not because she failed to win the race, but because the reason she failed was that the winner of that girls' event was a biological male.

"She called me very upset, basically crying. And I thought there was an accident. Then she told me, ‘I came in second… to a boy,’" Holly Magalengo told OutKick.

Aislin said she didn't know she would be forced to compete against a male athlete until she got to the starting line of the race. That's when she realized that she wasn't about to participate in a fair competition.

"I didn’t know at all that there would be a male in the competition until basically I saw him warming up with the team. I was like, maybe he’s a team manager or something. But then we were lining up, and he’s on the line with us. I was just like… is he actually racing? Like, is there a male racing against all the girls?" Aislin Magalengo told OutKick.

The name of the male athlete is Luce Allen. As OutKick has previously reported, Allen has won several girls' races at the high school level. Following this particular victory, however, Magalengo had strong words for Allen.

"My words [to Allen] were: ‘You are not a girl. You should not be racing against girls.’"

Magalengo sues school, officials

Unfortunately, Magalengo's cries of unfairness went unheeded, as Allen continued to compete in the girls' category. Pennsylvania is one of several states that faced investigation by the Department of Education for Title IX violations related to allowing transgender athletes to compete in women's sports.

Recently, the University of Pennsylvania agreed to apologize for allowing Lia Thomas, a male, to compete on the women's swimming team back in 2022.

But radical left-wing state officials continue to argue that "inclusion" is more important than safety and fairness for girls and women.

That left Magalengo and her mother with no other option than to file a lawsuit. They hired Keith Altman, who specializes in Title IX law and student defense.

"This is not about LGBTQ issues. This is about biology. Males have stronger physical attributes than females. Allowing a male to compete against females is just wrong on a biological basis," Altman told OutKick.

Earlier this month, a federal judge appointed by former President Barack Obama dismissed the lawsuit. But Altman said the fight is far from over.

"Ultimately that’s why we’re filing the appeal. It may very well be that this may be an issue that has to be taken up at the Supreme Court level," he said.

Bigger than one athlete, or one race

While Magalengo is suing partly because her own athletic career was disrupted by being forced to compete against a male, she said it's much deeper than just her personal career at stake.

"It’s not just a stand for myself, but a stand for other females in this sport," she said. "When there’s a male competing, that’s just not fair. I just wanted a fair race, that was all."

That was a sentiment echoed by her mother, Holly.

"I have four daughters… [and] I certainly don't want my younger daughters to have to go through what she went through," Holly Magalengo said. "I have friends in the LGBTQ community — this has nothing to do with that. It has to do with fair racing. Giving my daughters fair access to fair athletics."

Magalengo’s lawsuit may have been dismissed, but her determination reflects a growing movement of female athletes unwilling to be pushed aside. For her, the fight isn’t about politics — it’s about fairness. And she’s not backing down.